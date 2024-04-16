Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 4,150 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

