Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

AOS stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $4,047,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

