Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

