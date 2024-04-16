Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Visa Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $9.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.94. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

V stock opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.19. Visa has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $498.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

