Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

