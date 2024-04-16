RLI (RLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RLI Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:RLI opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. RLI has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average of $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.37.
RLI Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RLI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 66.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.