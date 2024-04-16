Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Issued By Roth Capital

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $206.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.