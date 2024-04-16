Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Issued By Capital One Financial

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

CNX Resources stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CNX Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

