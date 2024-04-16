Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WST has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $378.81 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

