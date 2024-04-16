Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for One Liberty Properties, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for One Liberty Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

NYSE OLP opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.