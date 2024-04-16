Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$236.40.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$220.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$222.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$210.33. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.24%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

