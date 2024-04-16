Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.80. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. Berry’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

