Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for United States Steel Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

X opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 25.4% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $1,989,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

