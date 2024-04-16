NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 25.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,087,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

