Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,505 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RF opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

