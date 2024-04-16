Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WMS opened at $162.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.02 and its 200-day moving average is $138.01. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $176.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.