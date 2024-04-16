Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.88 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 519.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $213.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.89.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

