Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.84 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.