Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.63 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

