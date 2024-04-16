Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.54 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $198.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $225.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

