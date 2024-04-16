Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 24,000 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $125.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,990 shares of company stock valued at $97,168,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.