Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.92 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

