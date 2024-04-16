Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $123.26 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.