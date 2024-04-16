Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 237,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

