Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $157.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

