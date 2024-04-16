Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.93 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $13,805,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $1,584,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,007.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $1,584,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,007.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,026,607. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of -128.75 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

