Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.90.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE LAD opened at $258.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.86. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.97 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.35 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.