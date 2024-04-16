Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 36,700 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,424,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.