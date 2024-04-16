Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 10,500 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CASY opened at $312.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.48 and a 200 day moving average of $285.16. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $324.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

