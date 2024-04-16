L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $123,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $203.22 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

