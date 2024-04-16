Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 931 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,735,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,922,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 69,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $5,116,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 271,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

