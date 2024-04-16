Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 707 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Xylem Trading Down 0.6 %

Xylem stock opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.