Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 4,538 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $68,746,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6,637.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

