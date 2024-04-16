Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

