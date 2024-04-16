Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,473 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.