Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

