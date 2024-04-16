Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,603 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 22,401 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ADT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ADT by 33.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.