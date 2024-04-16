Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $308,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,286 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 491,140 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

