Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $203,000 Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Wix.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 225.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

