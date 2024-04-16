Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $176,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 151.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.60 and its 200 day moving average is $280.75. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

