Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Down 14.3% in March

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 13.1 %

NASDAQ FBIOP opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

Fortress Biotech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1953 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

