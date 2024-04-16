DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of DV opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $172,148.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,665.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,339 shares of company stock worth $2,851,928. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 40.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 135.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 110.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 577,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

