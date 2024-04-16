Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.85.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE:DFY opened at C$43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

