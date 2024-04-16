Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Position Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,763 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $4,813,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

