Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.18 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $157.80 on Tuesday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average is $163.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

