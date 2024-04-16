Analysts Offer Predictions for Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $161.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $514.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.