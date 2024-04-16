Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $161.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

