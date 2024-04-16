26,312 Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $370.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.94.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

