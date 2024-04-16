12,150 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

