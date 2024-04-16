11,800 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $174.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

